Emmett Duane Robertson, aged 93, passed on October 8, 2019. He was born in Bellingham, WA, to Jackson Henry and Orletta Mae (Childs) Robertson. He was one of four children and is survived by his sister Barbara Jean Dolan, and three of his four children: John Robertson, Theresa Sweet, and Susan Krogmann. He has thirteen grandchildren, 21 (and still counting) great-grandchildren. At 17 he enlisted in the United States Navy (9/16/43), and served during WWII on the USS Marcus Island escort carrier bound for the South Pacific (5/27/44), and honorably discharged (5/23/1947). He moved from Oakland, OR and returned to Bellingham in March of 2011. He said he was going to live to be 150 years old (as he looked out of the corners of his eyes and smiled). He has left behind a loving and successful family, which he was very proud of. There will be a celebration of life on November 3, 2019, 2-5 p.m., at the Squalicum Yacht Club (2633 Harbor Loop Dr., Bellingham, WA 98225). Please share your memories of Emmett at

