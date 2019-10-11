Eric Howard, age 62, died while delivering papers for the Bellingham Herald on October 7, 2019. He was born June 19, 1957 in Seattle, WA to Richard and Georgia (Huffman) Howard. Eric was an active member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew Daniel. He is survived by his brother Randy Blandford (wife Angela Lacaze) and their son Michael, his dog Rex, and many dear friends and relatives. A celebration of Eric’s life will be held at Westford Funeral Home on Thursday, October 17th at 1 PM. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 11, 2019