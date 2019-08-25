Ernest Anderson was born on Jan. 5, 1933 in Naknek, Alaska. He proudly and actively served in the Korean War and worked at Intalco (Alcoa) for 33 years until he retired in 1997. He passed on Aug. 12, 2019 and was very much loved. He is survived by his 3 daughters and their families as well as his brother and his brother’s family. A celebration of his life will be held on Aug. 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Moles Farewell Tributes – Greenacres (5700 Northwest Dr. Ferndale). To read his full obituary and share your memories, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 25, 2019