Ernest (Ernie) Struthers

June 16, 1946 - October 13, 2020

Bellingham, Washington - Ernie Struthers of Bellinghan, WA, passed away peacefully October 13, 2020 at Hospice House. He was born June 6, 1944 in Coupeville, WA to Fred & Jeanette Struthers. Ernie graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1963. After working for the City of Bellingham for 31 years, Ernie retired and moved on to a part time position with W C W D 2. Then he retired for good. One of his favorite pass times was motorcycle riding. When his body got a bit older, he converted his Gold Wing to a trike. Ernie is survived by his wife, Paulette, in the family home, daughter Lori Gordon of Sedro Woolley, daughter Nicole of Everett, brothers Ron (Linda) of Concrete, Dale (Kim) of Mount Vernon and Ray (Sandy) of Bothell. Many grandkids, nieces, nephews, and lots of extended families. Ernie was preceeded in death by his parents, wife Mary, and brothers Larry & Joe.





