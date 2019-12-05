Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernestine F. Curis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ernestine Castro Curtis, age 93, died peacefully at her home in Austin, Texas on Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was born to Jose and Felicitas Castro in San Antonio, Texas on March 5, 1926. In 1955, she met young Air Force tech sergeant Paul Curtis on a blind date in San Antonio. His dancing skills won her over. They married on September 10, 1955. Paul’s military career took them to the Philippines, Pennsylvania, Texas and Biloxi, Mississippi, where Paul was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base. After a final assignment at Lackland, Paul retired in Biloxi, later moving the family a few miles north to D’Iberville. Ernestine worked as the cafeteria manager at Sacred Heart Elementary School for 25 years before retiring. She was recognized for maintaining an immaculate kitchen facility. Following the death of her husband in 2012, she moved to Austin, Texas to live with her daughter. Ernestine is survived by her five children: Tom Mann (Pam) of Abilene, Texas; Karl Mann (Frances) of Columbia, Mississippi; Michael Curtis of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Pauline Bryson (Ed) of Austin, Texas; and Patrick Curtis (Ronda) of Milton, Florida. Surviving grandchildren are: Dr. Margaret Zeballos, Kathy Robinson, Dr. Michael Mann, Natalie Burkley, Tony Tolito, Michelle Myers, Kelly Varisco, Daniel Bryson, Casey Beaty, and Emily Robinson. Ernestine’s great grandchildren are: Marie Zeballos, Rafaela Zeballos, Renzo Zeballos, Jake Robinson, Keira Robinson, Marlee Burkley, Olivia Burkley, Karlie Tolito, Davis Mann, Ainsley Mann, and Andrew Varisco. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul, her parents, four sisters and three brothers, and granddaughter Patricia Curtis. During her more than 50 years in the north Biloxi area, Ernestine was an active member of the community and her beloved parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Her many volunteer activities include long time membership in the Sacred Heart Legion of Mary; devoting countless hours to the St. Vincent de Paul community pharmacy; helping organize and collect medicines and supplies and serving as a translator on multiple medical mission trips to Saltillo, Mexico; serving as a designer and seamstress for the D’Iberville Mardi Gras court (she reigned as carnival queen in 1970). At St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Dripping Springs, Texas, she helped establish a Legion of Mary chapter, and served a term as treasurer. She will be remembered for her deep devotion to her Catholic faith, insistence on precise Spanish pronunciation, homemade tortillas, commitment to neatness, excellent massages, and her abiding love for her family and friends. A funeral mass will be held Friday, December 6 at noon at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 230 Post Oak Drive, Dripping Springs, Texas. The Legion of Mary will lead the rosary beginning at 11:30am. A memorial mass is being planned for January at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D’Iberville, Mississippi. Details are not yet confirmed. In lieu of flowers, we ask that masses be offered in her name at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church (PO Box 1062, Dripping Springs, TX 78620) or Sacred Heart Catholic Church (10446 LeMoyne Blvd., D’Iberville, MS 39540). Condolences may be sent to:

