Ernie Thomas

November 25, 1923 - October 15, 2020

Wickersham, Washington - Ernie Thomas, age 96 of Wickersham, WA, passed away Oct 15 at St Michael's Hospital in Bremerton. He was comfortable and not in pain. He grew up in Park, WA; Port Alberni, Canada; and Wickersham, WA; living at and caring for the family property in Wickersham for almost his entire adult life.

He graduated from Mount Baker High School in 1941 before working as a logger and later a mechanic for Washington Loggers, Alpine Logging, and Skagit Valley Trucking. He applied his skills with cars and all things mechanical toward building and fixing things for his entire family, and he enjoyed explaining the inner workings of obscure, rusted, old equipment. He loved baseball, playing as a young man and later watching games.

In 1949, he married Ruby Angeline Cobb with whom he had a daughter, Dianne, and a son, David. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Along with Ruby, he gave back to the community by maintaining the Saxon Cemetery and serving on the Wickersham Water Association and Acme Fire Department boards for many years.

He is survived by his son, David, six grandchildren (Billie, Becky, Dean, Dennis, Mike, and Steve), and nine great-grandchildren. They will all remember him fondly for his kindness, patience, generosity, and humor. He also held a deep love and admiration for his wife, Ruby, and for his family, who will miss him always.

The family plans to hold a small graveside service. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation.





