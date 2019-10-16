Ernst Wilhelm Hirt

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernst Wilhelm Hirt.
Service Information
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA
98225
(360)-656-5459
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ernst Wilhelm Hirt, beloved child of God, entered life eternal, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born on October 18, 1933 to Albert and Hedwig Louise Hirt in Prussia. A celebration of Ernie’s life will be held, Friday, October 18, 2019 (his 86th birthday), at 3:00 PM, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Everson, WA. Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5782 Lawrence Road, Everson, WA 98247. Please share your thoughts and memories of Ernst online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.