Ernst Wilhelm Hirt, beloved child of God, entered life eternal, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born on October 18, 1933 to Albert and Hedwig Louise Hirt in Prussia. A celebration of Ernie’s life will be held, Friday, October 18, 2019 (his 86th birthday), at 3:00 PM, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Everson, WA. Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5782 Lawrence Road, Everson, WA 98247. Please share your thoughts and memories of Ernst online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 16, 2019