Service Information Whatcom Cremation & Funeral 4202 Guide Meridian Bellingham , WA 98226 (360)-734-7073 Graveside service 11:00 AM Ten Mile cemetery Memorial service 2:00 PM St. John's Lutheran Church Cornwall , WA

Esther Marie Muenscher— beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend— died peacefully on June 2, 2019 at the age of 82. Esther was born on February 19, 1937 in San Bernardino, CA as a triplet with brothers Chester and Lester. She grew up in Houston, Texas and completed Army training at Fort Sam Houston where she met and fell in love with Frederick Otto Muenscher. The two married on September 7, 1957 and moved to Everson, Washington where they raised their five children and owned and operated various businesses including Shakey’s Pizza and Hinote’s Corner. You would often find Esther zooming down the road with a car full of kids, hers and whoever else she could squeeze in, driving them to whatever activity they were involved in. Esther was a dedicated member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellingham. She also loved volunteering for charitable organizations including Meals on Wheels and Camp Horizon. Esther was a spark of joy everywhere she went. Her southern charm, patriotic spirit, and spit fire personality will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. Esther is survived by her children Julie Muenscher, Holli Muenscher, Candys (Dwayne) Plagerman, and Fritz Muenscher; her grandchildren Leo (Amanda) Harrison, Taylor Harrison, Danielle (Caleb) Dick, Cailey (Jesse) Galbreath, Jacob Plagerman, Joshua Plagerman, and Joseph Plagerman; as well as five great-grandchildren who she adored. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Muenscher; her daughter, Terri Muenscher Linderman; her mother, Elizabeth Myrle; brothers, Lester and Chester Jaeger, and sister Molly. A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10 at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Cornwall with a graveside service preceding at Ten Mile cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be offered through Whatcom Cremation and Funeral. Rest In Peace, Mom. Your light will shine on.

