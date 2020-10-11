1/1
September 18, 1933 - September 12, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Esther Westermann Roberts died on September 12, 2020 in her home country of Denmark. Esther and her husband John relocated to Bellingham in 1995 to be close to their son after living for many years in Europe and Southern California. She was an elegant lady, well known for her Danish lunches, pencil drawings, paper art - always ready for a cup of coffee and a cozy chat.
She is pre-deceased by her husband John, and returned to Denmark in 2017. She is survived by her US family - Bill (Penny) Roberts, Gregg (Kelleen) Roberts, Christine & (Anthony) Malandra and her Danish family - Tom & (Hanne) Westermann, and her two grandchildren, William and Anna Katrina.


Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
