Eugene Burton Wesley, age 92, of Bellingham, passed into the arms of Jesus on Nov. 24, 2019. Born Feb. 18, 1927 in St. Paul, MN to Edward and Minnie (Carlson) Wesley, Gene served in the Navy as a medic during World War II. He and his wife of 50 years, Julie (Francine), raised 5 children in Orange, CA. Following Julie’s death, he married Darlene Whipple of Bellingham in 2006. They shared 13 wonderful years traveling and spending time/holidays with family and friends. A celebration of life and reception will be held Sat., Jan. 4 at 2:00 p.m. at The Firs Conference Center (Alpine Room) – 4605 Cable Street, Bellingham. A private family burial, with military honors, will be held earlier. The family would like to thank the staff of the Garden House (Cordata Court) for their loving care of Gene in his final days. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations may be made to: TeamJulia.org or The Firs Conference Center (Campership fund). Please read more of Gene's life story at molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 29, 2019