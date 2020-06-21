Staff Sergeant Eugene Cyril “Gene” Mauler died peacefully at Cottage in the Meadow on February 25, 2020 in Yakima, Washington. He was 88 and had a yearlong battle with COPD and heart failure. Gene is survived by his wife, Barbara Mauler; his children, Lynn Dykes and Sherri Mauler-Dunaway, their respective husbands Tim Dykes and William Dunaway; his sister, Nathalene Roth; his grandchildren, Carly and Allie Dykes and their respective husbands Matt Eaton and Jesse Jones; and his great-grandchildren, Asher and Myles Jones. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thelma and Cyril Mauler. Gene was born on September 22, 1931 in Pleasanton, Nebraska to Thelma and Cyril Mauler. He graduated from Bellingham High School in 1949 and enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1951 where he fought in the Korean War. On returning to San Diego after serving in Korea, he met and married Barbara in 1953. Together Barbara and Gene moved to Bellingham, WA, where Gene began working for Darigold as a Driver Salesmen. In the first 18 months of their marriage the couple welcomed two daughters into their home. During their years in Bellingham, Gene was dedicated to delivering the milk in rain or snow and also found time to lead a Junior Achievement club for the local school. Gene delivered milk to the entirety of Whatcom County and he was greatly missed after his retirement, when the Maulers moved to Yakima. Gene spent summers in Yakima with his grandchildren and close friends, including the homeowners association at Valley Estates of which he served several terms as Vice President and was on the Board. Until the last few years the couple spent winters in Yuma, Arizona playing shuffleboard and making close friends. Gene was accomplished at tinkering and woodworking, and was fun-loving and caring. He was always willing to share a joke. Gene was an active and dedicated member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics and often flew his self-made model planes at locations throughout Yakima. Gene spent many summers RVing with his wife across the United States and he especially loved camping in the couples’ RV at Lake Pearrygin and cooking big, greasy breakfasts on his Coleman stove for his entire family. No funeral is scheduled, and a small ceremony will take place for family later this year. Please no flowers, but donations can be made in Gene’s name to your favorite charity. The family would like to thank caregivers at Virginia Mason Seattle, Virginia Mason Memorial Yakima and Cottages at the Meadows for their care and dedication in caring for our very deeply loved father and grandfather. May his laughter loom large in all our memories.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.