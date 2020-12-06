Eunice L. Larsen
August 7, 1934 - November 30, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - We lost a wonderful woman, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, neighbor, friend, and role model.
Eunice Loraine Larsen passed away in her sleep at the age of 86 on November 30, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family in her home. She leaves behind an adoring family and friends who now celebrate her incredible life.
Eunice was the first child of Eddie and Olive Washburn. She was born at Birch Bay on the family farm in 1934. She graduated from Blaine high school. She married Bennie M. Larsen in Ferndale in 1952. Bennie and Eunice moved to Ferndale, then Laurel where they raised their family.
Eunice had an outgoing personality and loved people! She enjoyed long conversations and had many friendships. She worked in retail in Bellingham and Ferndale. Eunice had many passions, she loved cooking, baking, gardening, sewing, quilting, and working on projects with Bennie. Her biggest passion and love though, was her family.
Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Larsen, and sister, Ethel Montoure.
Eunice is survived by her son, Al and wife Judy, daughter, Debbie and husband Jeff, grandchildren, Chad and wife Erica, Summer and husband Bryson, Nick, Ryan and wife Brandi, and Drew, great-grandchildren, Nathan, Daniel, Vivian, Cruz, Logynn, and Jeffrey, siblings, Bonnie Larson and Merritt Washburn, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meridian Public School Foundation (Bennie and Eunice Larsen) or the Lighthouse Mission.
We will have a celebration of her life in the Spring or Summer so family and friends can pay tribute to this amazing woman.
You may share your memories of Eunice in the online guestbook at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
.