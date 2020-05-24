Evelyn I. Burton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn was born in Lewistown, Montana on July 12, 1929 to James and Irene (Tillett) Know. She married the love of her life, Raymond Burton, in January 1947 in Bellingham, Washington and they raised three children together. Always a hard worker, Evelyn worked at Kress’s Five and Dime and the Anita Dress Shop before opening a laundromat with Raymond. Subsequently, she had her own businesses selling Watkins, Fuller Brush, Tupperware, and Avon. She also kept herself busy by cooking, baking, Square Dancing, ceramics, cake decorating, sewing, photography, gardening, RVing, fishing, and collecting and listening to music (especially Elvis and anything Country & Western). She also sang in the choir at The Firs and Northlake Community Church. An animal lover, Evelyn always had at least one pet - usually a dog. She even bred dogs for a short time. Most of her pets were strays and mixed breeds, but she especially loved Poodles. Evelyn always had a smile for everyone, with laughter and kindness to go along with it. She loved the color purple, so one year for Christmas her family got her a beautiful purple sweater. When she opened the package, she ran home to check on the exact same one she had already purchased for herself. She thought they had wrapped up her own sweater! She was jolly, caring, and a mother to all. Her socialness and love of life, music, and nature will be sorely missed. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Irene Know; husband, Raymond; and brother, Rev. James Know. Survivors include her children, James (Marge) Burton, Lucinda (Chris) Callow, and Michael Burton; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. We would like to thank St. Francis of Bellingham for the care and comfort they gave to Evelyn and her family over the years. Memorial donations may be made the Whatcom Humane Society. A memorial service will take place later this year. Please share your memories of Evelyn at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moles Farewell Tributes & Crematory - Bayview Chapel
2465 Lakeway Dr
Bellingham, WA 98229
(360) 733-0510
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved