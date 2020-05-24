Evelyn was born in Lewistown, Montana on July 12, 1929 to James and Irene (Tillett) Know. She married the love of her life, Raymond Burton, in January 1947 in Bellingham, Washington and they raised three children together. Always a hard worker, Evelyn worked at Kress’s Five and Dime and the Anita Dress Shop before opening a laundromat with Raymond. Subsequently, she had her own businesses selling Watkins, Fuller Brush, Tupperware, and Avon. She also kept herself busy by cooking, baking, Square Dancing, ceramics, cake decorating, sewing, photography, gardening, RVing, fishing, and collecting and listening to music (especially Elvis and anything Country & Western). She also sang in the choir at The Firs and Northlake Community Church. An animal lover, Evelyn always had at least one pet - usually a dog. She even bred dogs for a short time. Most of her pets were strays and mixed breeds, but she especially loved Poodles. Evelyn always had a smile for everyone, with laughter and kindness to go along with it. She loved the color purple, so one year for Christmas her family got her a beautiful purple sweater. When she opened the package, she ran home to check on the exact same one she had already purchased for herself. She thought they had wrapped up her own sweater! She was jolly, caring, and a mother to all. Her socialness and love of life, music, and nature will be sorely missed. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Irene Know; husband, Raymond; and brother, Rev. James Know. Survivors include her children, James (Marge) Burton, Lucinda (Chris) Callow, and Michael Burton; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. We would like to thank St. Francis of Bellingham for the care and comfort they gave to Evelyn and her family over the years. Memorial donations may be made the Whatcom Humane Society. A memorial service will take place later this year. Please share your memories of Evelyn at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 24, 2020.