Evelyn (Evie) Heeringa went to be with her Lord Wednesday, February 20, 2019 with her family by her side. Evie was born in Bellingham, Washington to Henry and Sadie Poortinga on February 10, 1957 to an extremely large family whom she love hosting. After her mother's passing when she was 6, Henry married Deena. Evie married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Marvin Heeringa, on June 18, 1976. This enlarged her family with even more siblings whom she loved to refer to as The Outlaws. Marv and Evie welcomed their first child Brandin in 1978, and 2 years later they welcomed Mitchell on their anniversary. 7 years after, they received their final child, Natasha. Evie loved with everything she had. She loved being a home maker, mowing lawn, woodworking, cooking and baking for friends and family, gardening and sharing the fruits of her labor, and becoming friends with everyone she met. However she loved being a wife, a mother, a grandmother, Nanna, and a friend most of all. She will be missed most by Marvin, Brandin, daughter in law Tammy, grandchildren Joshua and Mikayla, Mitch, daughter in law Megan Skillman, Natasha and her husband Andrew Cornelius. Evie's memorial will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Christian Reformed Church, 1010 Front St., Lynden, WA 98248 with Pastor Robert Woodyard officiating. Evie would have appreciated in lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Please share your thoughts and memories of Evie online at

809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2

Bellingham , WA 98225

