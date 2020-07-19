1/1
F. Jack Terry
F. Jack Terry, age 78, of Bellingham passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 in Bellingham of complications from Lung Cancer. He was born in Emery Texas August 29, 1941 to parents James William and Eleanor Fern (Beal) Terry. Jack grew up in Burbank, California and joined the Navy and served on the USS Midway for 2 years. He worked in sales at Q.C. Stereo in Bellingham, owned and operated his own Business called Grama’s Sports Cards, and also worked as an Electrician. Jack enjoyed working in his Japanese Tree Garden with 35 varieties, and with his wife Carole enjoyed showing their 1948 Ford Hot Rod & their 1964 & 2004 T Birds at local Car Shows with the Gear Heads Car Club. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, sister & brother and son Chris Terry. Jack is survived by wife Carole Terry and chosen daughter Alison Frank (Jason), grandson Connor Frank, granddaughter Natalie Frank, daughter-in-law Shar Terry and granddaughter Serenity Terry. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at Enterprise Cemetery in Ferndale Monday July 27, 2020, 1:00 PM with Pastor Gary Small officiating. Please share your thoughts and memories of Jack online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com

Published in Bellingham Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
