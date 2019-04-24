Fern Jane Basart was born in Waterford, California to Floyd and Martha Basart. She moved with her family to Sumas, Washington when she was fourteen. She attended Mount Baker High School, where she met Tom German, whom she married. They settled in Spokane in 1966. Together they raised three children. Her parents, brothers, and husband pre-deceased her. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Randy and Judy German, Suzanne and Keith Larsen, and Jim German and Natalia Veinott; her seven grandchildren, Jeff German, Jen Cram, Jason German, Rebecca Larsen, Janelle Larsen, Julie Larsen, and Ryan Larsen; and four great-grandchildren, Jackson Cram, Logan Cram, Ella Cram, and Cole Smith-German. Her graveside service will by held at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale, Washington, at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25

