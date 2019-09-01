Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Alice (Flo) Stuen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Florence Alice “Flo” Stuen, 97, passed away on August 12, 2019. She was born on December 21, 1921 in Colfax, Washington, to Herbert and Gisela Mohr. Flo grew up on a wheat farm, attended Washington State University, but left to join the WAVES, a unit of the U.S. Navy during World War II. During her service, Flo met her husband, Oliver John Stuen, a naval air officer. They were married on March 15, 1945 in Colfax and lived a full and happy life together for 63 years. She and John settled in Seattle, and while he taught school and their three children were growing up, Flo worked as a high school secretary in the Seattle Public Schools and organized the district’s Secretaries Union. Always a dedicated, hard worker, Flo also served for many years on the Board of the Seattle Youth Symphony. She was an excellent homemaker, a great seamstress, flower gardener, cook, and hostess, but Flo’s real passion was bridge, which she loved playing even until recently. After retirement, Flo and John moved to Shelter Bay near La Connor to enjoy their beautiful home, a full social life, and time to travel. This was their chance to visit family and friends around the U.S. and in Norway and Germany as well as to take several cruises and trips to Hawaii and Brazil. In 1990, they moved to Bellingham to be closer to their family, especially their six grandsons. For many years, they had the joy of attending music recitals, sports, and school programs. Flo was a member of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, the Daughters of Norway, the Gluten Intolerance Group of Bellingham, the Bellingham WAVES, and several bridge clubs. Flo was a very special lady. She will always be remembered as a friend to many and a pillar among her relatives, always ready with loving thoughts and concerns for others. She will be greatly missed, but her memory will remain in our hearts. Flo was preceded in death by her husband, John, her parents, and brother Arthur “Bud” Mohr. She is survived by her three children, John, Tom (Karen), Betsy (Jim Walker); her seven grandchildren, Melinda Calloway (Frank Branch), Eric (Andrea), Alex Walker (Kristina), Karl (Rachel), Bennett Walker (Allison), Mark (Breanne), Daniel (Tiffany); and her six great-grandchildren. Her family would like to thank the staff and friends at Solstice Senior Living, Rosewood Villa Assisted Living, and North Cascades Health and Rehab Center. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2600 Lakeway Dr., Bellingham, at 2:00 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made to the church or to the Scandinavian Center at Pacific Lutheran University. To share your memories of Flo, please visit

Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 1, 2019

