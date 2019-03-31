Florence was born in Bellingham to John & Ida Grassmeyer and lived most of her life there. She was a 1942 graduate of Bellingham High School and attended Simpson Bible Institute. She was predeceased by her husband Robin Hays in 2003 and by her parents, sisters Josephine Remington and Doris Heathers and granddaughter Laura Sanford. Florence & Robin had three children, Carol Sanford of Bozeman, John Hays of Poulsbo and James Hays of Olympia, as well as eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Northwest Baptist Church of Bellingham on April 6 at 2 pm.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 31, 2019