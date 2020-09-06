Our beloved aunt, Florence Mary Shepard, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 29 in her home at The Willows, Burial at The Meadow Natural Burial Ground at Greenacres in Ferndale, WA took place September 2, 2020. Florence will be remembered by friends and family for her wit, her loyalty, her curiosity and love of family. The family wishes to thank The Willows for their loving care along with Whatcom Hospice. Please visit molesfarewelltributes.com
to share your memories and read Florence’s full obituary.