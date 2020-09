Frances Miller passed into Heaven on Saturday, September 12, 2020 while residing at the Christian Health Care Center in Lynden, where she was lovingly cared for. Visitation will be held at Gillies Funeral Home, Lynden, WA on Friday, September 25 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Graveside services for family & friends will be held at Monumenta Cemetery in Lynden on Saturday, September 26 at 11:00 am. Please see https://www.gilliesfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Frances-Miller for Frances Miller’s full obituary. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.