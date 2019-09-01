Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Allen Hernandez. View Sign Service Information Moles Farewell Tributes-Bellingham 2465 Lakeway Drive Bellingham , WA 98229 (360)-733-0510 Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Hernandez, 69, passed away August 20, 2019 at Whatcom Hospice House surrounded by family and friends. Frank was born September 4, 1949 at Wichita Falls, TX Air Force Base to Albert and Shirley (Barto) Hernandez, joining his brother Mike. The family made their home in Bellingham. In 1960, Frank gained a step-mother and their blended family moved to Ferndale. Frank was a very special football player at Ferndale High School and graduated in 1968, receiving a football scholarship to Columbia Basin College. After college, Frank worked at Intalco for 20 years, during which time he married Verona Berger and had three children; sons, Frank Jr. and Jody, and daughter, Dana. Frank moved to Glacier, making many new friends working at the Chandelier and singing. Later, Frank married Jeanna Clough and gained two more children, Tom and Kathy. They worked at Mt. Baker Rim and then moved to Tucson and boarded horses for several years. Frank returned to Glacier and worked for Oxbo until he retired. He was happy hunting, fishing, and chopping wood. Frank was a special person, very easy to be around. We will greatly miss his smiling face. He was always telling stories and his goal was to make everyone happy. His nurses said he was a 5-star patient. Frank was preceded in death by his father, Al Hernandez in 2008; mother, Shirley in 1997; sister, Marla Maassen in 1989; brother, Mike Hernandez in 1992; brother, Jeff Sorenson in 1998; uncle Bennie Hernandez; aunt, Mabel Henderson; and uncle, Al Lincoln. Survivors include his step-mother, Barb Lincoln-Hernandez of Ferndale; children, Frank Hernandez Jr. of Nashville, TN, Jody (Nicole) Hernandez of Ferndale, Dana (Michael) Booker of Bellingham, Tom (Angie) Clough of Bellingham, and Kathy (Gene) Martinez of Tucson, AZ; aunt and uncles, Vivian Junkin of Shelton, Gary and Irene Morgan of Everson, Annabell (Charlie) Aahhitty of Moore, OK, John (Kris) Monroe of Lake Stevens, and Jim (Crissy) Monroe of Seaside, OR; brother-in-law, Roger Maassen of Ferndale; sister-in-law, Kathy (Kelly) Marlow of Ferndale; nephews, Eric Sorenson of Ferndale, Cody Craig of Marysville, Mike Hernandez of Florida; 18 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; many cousins; all his friends in Glacier and Ferndale; and special friends who loved and cared for him, Dan and Debbie Bly of Glacier. A Celebration of Frank’s Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Ferndale Senior Center. Sandwiches will be served, please bring side-dishes of salads or desserts. Frank wanted to be cremated and his ashes scattered at the Nooksack River where he fished - this was done at a private gathering on Sunday, August 25th. A special thank you goes to the staff at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Hospital and Whatcom Hospice House. Please share your memories of Frank at

Frank Hernandez, 69, passed away August 20, 2019 at Whatcom Hospice House surrounded by family and friends. Frank was born September 4, 1949 at Wichita Falls, TX Air Force Base to Albert and Shirley (Barto) Hernandez, joining his brother Mike. The family made their home in Bellingham. In 1960, Frank gained a step-mother and their blended family moved to Ferndale. Frank was a very special football player at Ferndale High School and graduated in 1968, receiving a football scholarship to Columbia Basin College. After college, Frank worked at Intalco for 20 years, during which time he married Verona Berger and had three children; sons, Frank Jr. and Jody, and daughter, Dana. Frank moved to Glacier, making many new friends working at the Chandelier and singing. Later, Frank married Jeanna Clough and gained two more children, Tom and Kathy. They worked at Mt. Baker Rim and then moved to Tucson and boarded horses for several years. Frank returned to Glacier and worked for Oxbo until he retired. He was happy hunting, fishing, and chopping wood. Frank was a special person, very easy to be around. We will greatly miss his smiling face. He was always telling stories and his goal was to make everyone happy. His nurses said he was a 5-star patient. Frank was preceded in death by his father, Al Hernandez in 2008; mother, Shirley in 1997; sister, Marla Maassen in 1989; brother, Mike Hernandez in 1992; brother, Jeff Sorenson in 1998; uncle Bennie Hernandez; aunt, Mabel Henderson; and uncle, Al Lincoln. Survivors include his step-mother, Barb Lincoln-Hernandez of Ferndale; children, Frank Hernandez Jr. of Nashville, TN, Jody (Nicole) Hernandez of Ferndale, Dana (Michael) Booker of Bellingham, Tom (Angie) Clough of Bellingham, and Kathy (Gene) Martinez of Tucson, AZ; aunt and uncles, Vivian Junkin of Shelton, Gary and Irene Morgan of Everson, Annabell (Charlie) Aahhitty of Moore, OK, John (Kris) Monroe of Lake Stevens, and Jim (Crissy) Monroe of Seaside, OR; brother-in-law, Roger Maassen of Ferndale; sister-in-law, Kathy (Kelly) Marlow of Ferndale; nephews, Eric Sorenson of Ferndale, Cody Craig of Marysville, Mike Hernandez of Florida; 18 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; many cousins; all his friends in Glacier and Ferndale; and special friends who loved and cared for him, Dan and Debbie Bly of Glacier. A Celebration of Frank’s Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Ferndale Senior Center. Sandwiches will be served, please bring side-dishes of salads or desserts. Frank wanted to be cremated and his ashes scattered at the Nooksack River where he fished - this was done at a private gathering on Sunday, August 25th. A special thank you goes to the staff at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Hospital and Whatcom Hospice House. Please share your memories of Frank at www.molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close