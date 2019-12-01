Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Anthony Muench. View Sign Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Muench of Bellingham, WA passed into the arms of Jesus early Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019 while at home with his wife and daughters by his side. Frank was born in Hayward, CA on September 25, 1944 to Al & Belle (Fraser) Muench. He grew up in California and throughout the U.S. with his older brother and three older sisters. He served in the United States Army Signal Corps for three years, stationed in Bangkok, Thailand during the Vietnam War. He was very proud to serve his country. Frank worked as a barber, carpenter, real estate agent and was your quintessential jack-of-alltrades. He began working at The Firs Bible & Missionary Conference Center full-time in 1972 and was the Camp Firwood caretaker for 15 years. He served a total of 47 years at The Firs. He had a great sense of humor & loved to tell stories. He was a life-long prankster and handyman, was loyal, honest, hardworking, artistic, thoughtful, quiet, tender-hearted especially toward children, loved nature, loved his family and loved the Lord. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Muench. He is survived by his wife Linda (Rasmussen) to whom he was married just over 50 years; daughters Susie (Matt) Meyer and Michele (KC) Houston; grandchildren Tobey & Tavish Meyer and Audra & Kornelija Houston; and great-grandson Tyler Houston. He was very proud of all his grandkids! He is also survived by sisters Jean (Roy) Eddy of Michigan, Pat Herndon of Texas, Belle Miller of Washington and numerous nieces and nephews. He will always be remembered as a beloved husband, Dad, Papa, brother & uncle. You will be greatly missed and we look forward to seeing you in Heaven! We want to thank Hospice for their care and compassion during this difficult time. Frank battled cancer for three years and in these last few months Hospice always went the extra mile to take care of him and his family. Frank will be interred at Enterprise Cemetery in Ferndale. Per his request, a private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in his memory to Hope for Home Ministries (

