Frank de Boer

April 9, 1930 - October 30, 2020

Lynden, Washington - Frank de Boer went to be with his Lord on October 30, 2020.

He was born Folkert de Boer in NijBeets, The Netherlands on April 9, 1930. When Frank was 15 years old his father passed away, he then ran the family farm for his mother. He was drafted in the Army and trained 2 years as a Green Beret.

He married Froukje Van Kalsbeek on December 22, 1955. In 1956 Frank immigrated to California to work for his sponsors John and Jenny Tolsma. Frances, expecting their first child, joined Frank six months later. After three years of working in California, Frank and Frances purchased a farm in Lynden, WA where they farmed until Frank's retirement at age 62.

Frank de Boer was a member of the Protestant Reformed Church where he served as an Elder. He was active in the formation and served on the board of Covenant Christian School. After retiring in 1992 Frank and Frances bought a place next to the farm. Frank spent his retirement years hunting moles, recycling aluminum and traveling with his wife. In 2009 Frank lost his beloved wife of 54 years to cancer.

On December 20, 2013 Frank married Jenny Tolsma. Jenny passed on October 3, 2019 after six years of marriage. Frank return to his home in June 2020. After being diagnosed with cancer, he passed away at home on October 30, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Frank is survived by his 12 children Albert (Sarah) de Boer, Thelma (Bob) Cogdal, William "Bill" (Julie) de Boer, Arthur (LeAnn) de Boer, Joey (Deanna) de Boer, Christine de Boer, Carolyn (Loren) Van Den Top, Edward (Charlene) de Boer, Linda de Boer, Jane (Terry) Westhoff, Marsha (Marvin) Molenkamp, and Amy (Jake) Cheechov; 49 grandchildren, and 55 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his step children Emma (Sydney-deceased) Top, Henrietta (Jerry) Kaptein, Harold (Winnie) Tolsma, Olga (Dick) Vander Kooy, Frank (Sheryl) Tolsma, and John (Carolyn) Tolsma; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, brothers Aize (Anne) and Lammert (Oentje), his sister Sabelina Sikema, and sister-in-law Jitske de Boer.

Frank is preceded in death by his infant son Asa, grandson Derek de Boer, his brothers Uilke (Peta) and Rinze, sister Jantje (Fedde), and brother-in-law Sjoert.

Memorial donations are suggested to Covenant Christian School.

Visitation will be at Gillies Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 5. The graveside committal will be in Monumenta Cemetery on Friday, November 6 at 12:30 p.m. followed by the memorial service at Protestant Reformed Church at 2 p.m. This service also will be live steamed on YouTube Lynden PRC.







