Long time local resident Frank DeFreytas passed away January 11 at Hospice House in Bellingham after a short but devastating illness. He was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia and grew up in New York City. After a brief stint in college he joined the Air Force and spent his tour of duty in Montana. When he came west to Skagit County he attended Skagit Valley College and finished a Bachelor of Arts degree from Western Washington University. Frank began piano lessons at eight years old and completed his musical education at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music. He and his wife opened the North Garden Inn Bed and Breakfast in Bellingham in 1986 and eventually retired to a farm in Ferndale. There he enjoyed music, driving his tractor, traveling and cultivating the art of conversation. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Barbara, daughter and son in law, 2 grandchildren and 2 sisters and their spouses. Memorials are to be made to Bellingham Music Club.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 19, 2020

