Frank Edward Todhunter, age 88, of Bellingham Washington, passed away on Tuesday March 24 2020. Frank was born August 2, 1931 in Alamosa Colorado. He was very blessed to have grown up in a large family with nine siblings; Harold, Caroline, Julia, Donald, Pat, Jane, Bob, Gloria and Mary. All were brought into this world by their loving parents Anna and Frank Todhunter. In 1950 Frank joined the Air National Guard until October of 1953. In 1954 he married the love of his life, Mary Jane Gerner and raised 5 children together. Always hard working he had a long career with Mills Electric. Frank loved the outdoors, hunting, gardening, spending time with friends and family. He lived in Chuckanut Village for 68 years. The memories we will treasure most are his great smile, fun loving teasing- AKA prankster, country western music, all the stories of growing up, hunting and work. Frank expressed love for his family by teaching his children and grandchildren the right way to do things in life. A true warrior when it came to fighting cancer, Frank was amazing in the way he cared for his wife Mary. Frank is survived by his five children and their spouses- Cheryl and Frank Milward, Todd Todhunter and Karen Swanson, Wendy and Cory Moberg, Malinda and Chad Wilson, Marilyn Henderson. Grandchildren Brittany and Nik Marjanovic, Aubrie Todhunter, Lacie and Sergio Carrillo, Carley Moberg, Brady Wilson, Kaylee Wilson, Ashley Henderson, Haley Henderson, Jacob Henderson, Diana and Shane Gray, Adam and Megan Christian. Franks Siblings- Gloria Stinde, Mary Williams. He will be greatly missed by all! A celebration of life date and time will be announced soon.

