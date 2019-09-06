Frank Longo Jr., of Lynden, WA, passed away Saturday, August 9, 2019 in Bellingham, WA. Frank was 78, born in Renton, WA on January 16, 1941 to Rose Marie (Scaramuzzo) and Frank Longo, Sr. After finishing school, Frank worked as a truck driver and then supervisor for the Continental Baking Co before joining his step-children at Colacurcio Brothers Construction Company as a dump truck driver and dispatcher. Frank was a dedicated family-man and avid outdoorsman, who loved to camp, hunt, and fish. He also was a craftsman who enjoyed working with his hands on woodworking and mechanical projects. After retiring, Frank discovered a love for travel, especially on cruises. Frank was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy in 2013 and is survived by his son Michael (Holly) Longo; step children, Daniel (Katherine) Colacurcio, Christopher (Katheryn) Colacurcio, Diane (Jeff) Coston, Frank (Dyan) Colacurcio, and Kathy (Pat) Harkins; 33 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren with three more on the way; brother Joseph (Marge) Longo; and two nieces. A celebration of Frank’s life will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, September 21st at Redeemer Church located 211 Northshore Dr, Bellingham, WA 98226. You may share your memories of Frank at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 6, 2019