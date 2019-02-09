Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank R. Bowen. View Sign

Frank R. Bowen of Bellingham passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. Frank (age 87) was born in Bellingham on June 9, 1931 to Frank and Sadie (Dickinson) Bowen. He worked for Georgia Pacific for 40 years, retiring in 1990. Frank is survived by his wife Elayne, three children Karen, Dick and his wife Heather, and Ron, three step-children, Stephen and his wife Judy, Philip, and Kari and her husband George as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frank was a race car driver (one of the first at Skagit Speedway), a fisherman, a skier, and a pilot who owned several planes. He lived his life on Lake Whatcom with his float plane at his view. He would help his dear friend Mark deliver boats to Alaska. Later in life he enjoyed time with his wife Elayne, camping and fishing on the Skagit River at their lot in Concrete, WA. He rebuilt a Chevy Love Pickup and called it "IB Quick". He had a kind soul and would help anyone with any kind of task that they might need. Frank always enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren with a smile and the brightest twinkle in his eyes. You could feel the joy. He will truly be missed by all who had the privilege to know him. A special thank you the Hospice of the Northwest and to Carla Helin. Memorials may be made to or . You may share your memories of Frank at

