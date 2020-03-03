Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank(Frankie) Lesnick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank was an amazing young man taken from us way too soon. He is survived by his mom Ruth-Ann ans stepdad Tommy Dowd, daughter Sabrina Aase(Thomas Messina), granddaughter Katarina, step siblings Michelle (Jason Stupfel), Debbie (Rich Mellis) and Trevor Lesnick, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by all his grandparents, father Maurice Savard, uncles Wayne Dowd, Paul Chapin, Roger Savard and Nicole Savard. A celebration of life will be held on March 7th, 2020 from 2-4 at Best Western Plus, 3721 172nd st NE, Arlington (Smokey Pointe) exit 206 0n I-5 in the Twin Rivers room. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the "New Hope Dog Rescue" in Thunder Bay, Ont Canada in Frank's honor

