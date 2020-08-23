1/1
Franklin L. Adams
Franklin L. Adams passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 83. He was a lifetime truck driver. He was preceded in death by his son, Jesse Adams, and daughter, Dori Par. He is survived by his wife, Kristie Adams, daughter and son-in-law, Jeannette and Sonny Lane, son, Jeff Adams, brother, Richard Adams, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. His favorite pastimes were meeting up with friends and family every Wednesday at his favorite water hole and camping at the river with his family. He will be greatly missed. Please share your memories of Frank at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
