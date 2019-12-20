Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Kassing. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fred Kassing died November 27 from complications of chronic lung disease. Born December 23, 1937 in Sioux City, South Dakota, Fred lived for several years in Salinas California, where he graduated from Hartnell College, and lived most of his adult life in Washington state. Fred served 14 years as a navigator in the navy, with three tours in the Vietnam war. He later continued to work for the military as a private electronics contractor for a few years in California. Fred had a passion and a natural aptitude for all things electronic. He owned and operated Pioneer TV in Ferndale, where he and his lifelong friend Dale could be found surrounded by audio-visual electronic puzzles of all shapes and sizes. He found joy in both coaxing these objects back to life, and in connecting with the lives of the people who brought them in. Evolving with the times, he later shifted his interests to computer building and repair. Fred had creative talents known mostly by his immediate family. While he created a few paintings, his artistic abilities were mostly expressed in drawings, in the custom birthday cards he created for each of his nieces and nephews, and by teaching and nurturing the artistic interests of young family members. Fred liked both activity and community. He found these through golf, skiing and bowling. In later years he enjoyed walking the harbor with his loyal companion, Sprout, taking pleasure in the sunshine and sea air, and visiting with his fellow walkers- both two and four legged. His biggest passion was volunteering at the Lions Club. He was a regular fixture at Civic Field, working Lions Club concession stand. When he was a boy the Lions club helped buy his first pair of glasses and he always remembered that and wanted to help others as he was helped. Throughout his life Fred maintained a child-like enthusiasm for that which excited him. He was a family man, a patriot, and a helping hand. He will be missed. Fred is survived by his wife Barbara, Step-daughter Heidi, and brothers George and Joe. The family requests that donations be made to the Bellingham Lions Club or Whatcom Hospice. Bellingham Central Lions Club P.O. Box 602 Bellingham, WA 98227 Whatcom Hospice Foundation 2901 Squalicum Parkway Bellingham, WA 98225

