Freddy "Fred" Rex Douglas, 71, died unexpectedly at his home in Deming, Washington on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born June 29, 1948 in McKinney, TX to Lewis and Artie Douglas. Fred was preceded in death by his beloved wife Harlynn in 2009. He is survived by his daughter Amy Allgood (husband Dustin) and their daughter Ava; his son Jason (wife Emily) and Jason's son Brennan; his sister Freda Turner (husband Ed) and her sons John, Jason, and Jim; and many loving friends and extended family members. My dad was larger than life, the funniest guy in any room, and my hero. "The greatest gift I ever had came from God; I called him dad." Your biggest fan, Amy
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 18, 2019