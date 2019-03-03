Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fredrick A. Hayes. View Sign

Fredrick Allen Hayes passed away peacefully at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham, on February 8th, 2019 at the age of 73. Fred was born on October 23, 1945 in Bellingham, to Reta (Handy) and Theodore Hayes Sr. He will be sadly missed by his living siblings: Rennie Hansen, Bill Hayes, Roger Hayes (Lynn), and Donna Titus. He is preceded in death by Theodore "Ted" Hayes Jr (Pat), Edward "Ed" Hayes (Judy), Delores "Dee" Benson, Linda Brown, and Betty Hayes. After serving his country in the United States Marine Corps, he married Debbie (Baker) and had two children, Dawn (Chris) and Jim (Sophie) of whom he was exceptionally proud. He was a shipyard pipefitter by trade and as a devoted outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf. He was also an exceptional bowler and was inducted into the Whatcom County USBC Association Hall of Fame in 2005. Fred was known for his quick wit, gregarious nature, and kind spirit. His greatest pleasure was a home-cooked meal shared with the people he cherished. He valued friends and family above all and will be lovingly remembered by his children, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and the numerous friends who had the pleasure of knowing him. A memorial service and reception, to which all are welcome, will held on Saturday, March 16th at 11:00 a.m. at Fountain Community Church, 2100 Broadway Street, Bellingham. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, those who so desire make memorial donations in memory of Fred to the Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, Washington, 98225,

