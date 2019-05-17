Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Suzanne Phillips. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Gail Suzanne Phillips, age 78, passed away in Navarre, FL on May 10, 2019. Born in Olympia, WA on August 4, 1940, the family eventually settled in Bellingham, WA in 1946, where she resided until becoming ill in late 2016. In the summer of 2017, she made the decision to move to Florida to live with her daughter and son-in-law until her passing. She worked for private accounting firms for 44 years, eventually retiring at age 62. As an avid sports fan, she enjoyed following the Huskies, Seahawks, Mariners and Sonics. She loved to bowl and participated in many leagues for over 35 years. Her favorite vacation spots were Disneyland, the Oregon Coast, and warm sunny beaches. She was preceded in death by her parents, Basil & Rose Rasmussen, her cherished sister “Nonnie” and her beloved mini-dachshund “Rosie”. Gail also lost her childhood best friend of 65 years, Judy Hanson, in December 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Traci Goodsell and husband Brian, who have been taking care of her these past couple years. She also leaves behind her two incredible grandchildren, Geoff (wife Kelly) and Heidi (fiancé Drew), two great-grandchildren from Geoff and Kelly, Henley and Kennedy, nephews Joey and Jared Kink, along with several cousins and special friends. Gail requested that any memorial donations may be directed to no-kill humane societies/shelters, or children's hospitals of your choice. Gail was laid to rest at Greenacres Cemetery in a private gathering. You may share memories with the family at

Gail Suzanne Phillips, age 78, passed away in Navarre, FL on May 10, 2019. Born in Olympia, WA on August 4, 1940, the family eventually settled in Bellingham, WA in 1946, where she resided until becoming ill in late 2016. In the summer of 2017, she made the decision to move to Florida to live with her daughter and son-in-law until her passing. She worked for private accounting firms for 44 years, eventually retiring at age 62. As an avid sports fan, she enjoyed following the Huskies, Seahawks, Mariners and Sonics. She loved to bowl and participated in many leagues for over 35 years. Her favorite vacation spots were Disneyland, the Oregon Coast, and warm sunny beaches. She was preceded in death by her parents, Basil & Rose Rasmussen, her cherished sister “Nonnie” and her beloved mini-dachshund “Rosie”. Gail also lost her childhood best friend of 65 years, Judy Hanson, in December 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Traci Goodsell and husband Brian, who have been taking care of her these past couple years. She also leaves behind her two incredible grandchildren, Geoff (wife Kelly) and Heidi (fiancé Drew), two great-grandchildren from Geoff and Kelly, Henley and Kennedy, nephews Joey and Jared Kink, along with several cousins and special friends. Gail requested that any memorial donations may be directed to no-kill humane societies/shelters, or children's hospitals of your choice. Gail was laid to rest at Greenacres Cemetery in a private gathering. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com . She would hope you would remember her with a smile on your face and a chuckle here and there! Published in Bellingham Herald on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close