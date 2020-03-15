Gailen Ludtke, age 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born October 22, 1942 in Bellingham to Abner and Lorena (Corning) Ludtke. Gailen graduated from Bellingham High School in the class of 1960. He served in the US Army before attending the University of Washington, and later transferred to WWU, where he graduated with a degree in music. Gailen enjoyed performing and teaching music throughout his life, and was a talented violinist, guitarist and pianist. Gailen was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his son Aaron Ludtke, wife Debbie Ludtke and her son Evan (wife Niki) Thomas, sister Valerie (husband David) Lloyd, and many loving relatives and friends. A celebration of Gailen’s life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 15, 2020