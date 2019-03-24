Galen passed away after a 15 month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He is survived by the love of his life, Debra Sytsma Vanderhage whom he married on April 13,1984. He leaves behind his fur babies Bullet, Tippy, Fluffy and Sissy, relatives and friends. Please consider donating to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, Peace Health Cancer Center, Kendall Chapel or WeSnip in his memory.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 24, 2019