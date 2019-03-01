Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garth H. Arneson. View Sign

Garth Arneson, age 76, passed away peacefully in Bellingham on February 25, 2019. He was born October 6, 1942 in Anaconda, MT to Rev. J. Harold and Laurel (Close) Arneson. Garth graduated from Lynden High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1961-63. He worked hard for his family and never missed a day as a millwright for GP for over 34 years. He loved salt water fishing, hunting and camping in earlier years. Garth was a talented artist who carved, sculpted, sketched and painted. He was a quiet man who enjoyed getting and giving hugs. When asked how he was doing, Garth always replied "as ornery as ever." He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his four children, Eric (CarlaRae) Arneson, Carina (Sam) Martin, Seth Arneson and Micah Arneson, best friend Karolyn Baker, brothers Bryan (Nancy) Arneson and Marlin (Rosilyn) Arneson, sister LaDonna (Wendell) Kruger, and many loving relatives and friends. A service of remembrance will be held at Westford Funeral Home, 1301 Broadway St. in Bellingham on Friday, March 8th at 11 AM. Reception following. Committal following at Monumenta Cemetery in Lynden. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Westford Funeral Home & Cremation

1301 Broadway

Bellingham , WA 98225

