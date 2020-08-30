Gary Albert Olsen departed this life for his eternal heavenly home on Sunday, August 9, due to complications of CLL. He was 86. He died at his home in Bellingham with his beloved wife Kathleen at his side; they had just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on July 29. Gary was born on July 14, 1934, in Everett to Sophie and Albert Olsen. As a young man he learned to work hard and developed an adventurous spirit that drew him to Alaska. In 1949 he began commercial fishing during the summers in Cordova, Alaska, and in 1953 he joined the Army which then stationed him back in Alaska. During a visit from Alaska to Everett for Christmas in 1954, he met the love of his life, Kathleen Margaret Roberts of Bellingham, at a meeting arranged by Kathleen’s aunt, Kathleen Roberts Youngquist. The two were engaged just nine days later and married the following July. After the wedding the couple moved to Northway, Alaska, where Gary worked in the Army Signal Corps on the telephone system between Alaska and Canada. Following his honorable discharge from the Army in 1956, the couple moved to Anchorage where Gary began a long career with telephone and water utilities in the Anchorage area. Their son Marty was born in 1959. The following year, the couple homesteaded in Alaska’s Matanuska Valley, requiring Gary to fly daily to and from his Anchorage job in his Piper J-3 Cub. After completing their 18-month homesteading requirement, the couple moved back to Anchorage in 1961 and later had two more children, Katey and Ginger. Gary knew he could do anything he set is mind to, and he did it with integrity and passion. In the late seventies, he returned to his commercial fishing roots, ultimately establishing a fishing company that included both set net and boat operations in Bristol Bay and Prince William Sound. With Anchorage as home base, the family spent many summers fishing in Bristol Bay. A natural mechanical genius, Gary built his own fishing boats, which still operate today - including one named the Lady Kathleen. Gary was also an accomplished bush pilot and mechanic, skills he used to guide hunters and fishermen around the State in his Cessna 185. He displayed his extraordinary mechanical skills by rebuilding airplanes and their engines, and even performing emergency repairs after forced landings in remote areas. A man of strong faith in God and firm convictions, Gary also used his skills to assist missionaries all over the state, flying in supplies and helping to build and repair churches. After nearly 50 years in Alaska, the couple moved to Bellingham in 2002. For a time, Gary was a member of the Bellingham chapter of the Sons of Norway and sang in the organization’s choir. At the time of his passing, he was a member of Bellingham Covenant Church. Gary is survived by his wife Kathleen of Bellingham; son Marty Olsen (Debbie) of Anchorage; daughters Katey Andrews (Dean) of Oak Harbor and Ginger Kopp (Joel) of Monrovia, Liberia; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by brother Brent Olsen (Leone) of Edmonds. The family held a private memorial service, in light of COVID-19 restrictions. Donations in Gary’s honor can be made to Bellingham Covenant Church, Lighthouse Mission Ministries, or Whatcom Hospice.



