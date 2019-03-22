Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary A. VanWeerdhuizen. View Sign

Gary Van Weerduizen, age 59, passed away in Acme on March 17, 2019. He was born January 16, 1960 in Bellingham, WA to Gordon and Hattie (Bos) Van Weerdhuizen. He married Diana Romberg on May 24, 1980 in Sumas. Gary was a master carpenter and could fix just about anything. He was gentle, kind, an amazing listener and a big teddy bear. Gary loved fishing with his family and attending their baseball and basketball games. He was an avid fan of the Seahawks, Mariners and Huskies- Go Dawgs! Gary was a loving family man and a devoted husband, father and grandfather to many. He had many nicknames, including Pa, Papa Bear, Pops, Papa G, Grandpa and Grampy. He is survived by his mother Hattie, Diana’s mother Carla, his loving wife of 38 years, Diana, three children, Clint (Shari), Luke (Sherry) and Amanda (Zeke), grandchildren Kayla, Landyn, Carter and Bradley, siblings Harold, Glen, Arlene, Dennis, Marilyn, Alvin and Dale, honorary grandchildren Eli and Liam Dimter, and many loving relatives and friends. Gary was preceded in death by his father. A celebration of Gary’s life will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 2 PM at Sumas American Legion Post #212, 134 Harrison St. Memorials may be made to Ben’s Fund at http://bensfund.seahawks.com , Seattle Children’s Hospital at https://www.seattlechildrens.org , or the Sumas American Legion Post#212. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Westford Funeral Home & Cremation

