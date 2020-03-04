Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Bruce Rohrabaugh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary B. Rohrabaugh, a longtime resident of Bellingham, Washington, passed away unexpectedly on February 27. Gary was born on February 12, 1955 in San Diego, California. He graduated from high school in Fairbanks, Alaska and earned a Bachelors of Science in Management from Purdue University. After college, Gary took a job at Texas Instruments. In 1982, Gary and his wife, Beth, moved to Bellingham and opened Softsource, an engineering technology company. Through building early PCs to developing CAD software to innovating in mobile display technology, Gary was a true entrepreneur and inventor. He is survived by his wife, Beth Rohrabaugh, his two children and their spouses: Daniel (Kendra) Rohrabaugh, Emily Rohrabaugh (Colt Coady). His grandchildren are Ellie and John Rohrabaugh, Ada and Maxwell Coady. He is also survived by his father, Norman Rohrabaugh and his sister and her spouse Jo Ann (Rich) Morse. His mother, Millie Rohrabaugh, predeceased him. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 6 at 4:30-7:30pm at Squalicum Boathouse in Bellingham. Memorials may be sent to Allied Arts and Whatcom Hospice. Gary is going to be greatly missed for his kindness and boundless curiosity by his immediate and extended family and many friends.

