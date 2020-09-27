Gary Dwayne Kennedy
December 5, 1959 - September 22, 2020
Ferndale, Washington - Gary Dwayne Kennedy, age 60, of Ferndale passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Bellingham. Gary was born December 5, 1959 in Omaha, Nebraska to parents Kenneth Dean and Paula Marie (Bell) Kennedy. He graduated from Meridian High School with the Class of 1978. Gary loved working on old cars and fishing. He was a member of the Fourth Corner Elites Car Club and the Whatcom County Cruising Association both of Whatcom County. Gary is survived by his partner Karen Fox of 30 years; son, Ben Fox; brothers, Robert, Russ (Peggy), Larry (Rochelle) and Scott (Sherry) Kennedy; grandchildren, Octavia and Montgomery; niece Jamie and nephews Jeff, Kenneth, David and other relatives and many friends. Private family services will be held. Please share your thoughts and memories of Gary online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com