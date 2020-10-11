Gary L. Bellingar
August 15, 1942 - October 4, 2020
Lynden, Washington - Gary was born in Bellingham, WA to Acel and Rosalie Bellingar and graduated from Ferndale High School in 1960. In 1966 he married Diane VanderYacht and they spent 54 wonderful years together. He worked as a Civil Engineer and lived in Lynden with Diane. A lover of the outdoors, Gary enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, water witching, and taking road trips. More than anything else, he loved time spend with friends and family. They especially enjoyed their two week trip to Yellowstone National Park in the Summer of 1983. Gary was gentle, generous, and a marvelous storyteller. His kind, loving nature will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Acel and Rosalie, and numerous other relatives.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Bellingar; son, Deven Bellingar; daughters, Deanna Spangler and Darci Wilson; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Condolence cards and memorial donations may be sent to Darci Wilson at 6906 77th Ave. NE, Marysville, WA 98270.
