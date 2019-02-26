Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary L. Webb. View Sign

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend departed this world on February 23, 2019 in the comfort of his own home. Gary Webb, age 76, was born to Jim and Doris Webb on March 3, 1942 in Concord, CA. He was the second son of three boys. Gary graduated from Chico State University, was the president of his fraternity, Delta Sigma Phi, and served in the Air Force. He married Nancy Spooner in 1966 and they had three children together. Gary had a successful career as an Information Systems Manager. Gary and Nancy moved to Bellingham in 2000 where the participated in the lives of their children and grandchildren near and far. Gary enjoyed many hours on his lawn mower, working in the garden, playing games, watching sports and being a fabulous host to the young and old who crossed the threshold of his and Nancy's home. In his younger years, Gary enjoyed bowling, singing and belonged to several barbershop choruses. He always loved music. Gary will forever be known for his kindness of heart and his generosity of spirit. Whatever was Gary's was yours. He gave unconditionally and was non-judgmental of others. A blessing to so many; he will surely be missed. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy, three children, Laurie (Dan) Kamkoff, John (Rhonda) Webb and Scott Webb, grandchildren Alex, Nathan, Gabriel, Garrett, Katie (Roman), Tim, Natalie and Grace, brothers Jim and Keith, and many loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ferndale on Friday, March 1st at 11 AM. Reception following at the church. You may share memories with the family at

1301 Broadway

Bellingham , WA 98225

