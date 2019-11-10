Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Lou Unick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Lou Unick passed away on Oct. 19, 2019. He was born Feb. 5, 1956 to Louis and Anna Unick. Gary spent most of his life living at the family home on the Slater Rd. He remembers life before the refineries came in and spent his childhood days living on the Henry Rd. near Cherry Point. Gary remembers his father and grandparents’ pioneer homestead at the end of the Unick Rd. in Ferndale. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Deanna Unick, and numerous cousins. He is survived by Heidi Masters Unick; his daughters Carrie Unick, Amy Unick, & Shannon Unick Vetter, & son Gary Unick Jr.; grandson William Malliot Tucker; & niece and nephew Mandy Walden and Nick Walden; Bernadine Rogstad & Ilia Opp. Gary worked in the fish industry and was employed at Arrowac Fisheries. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and country life. He was a proud lifelong member of the NRA. Memorial Services will be at Moles (2465 Lakeway Dr.) on Thurs., Nov. 14 at 2:30 pm. Pastor Tony Mackley officiating. Share your memories of Gary, both at the service and at

Gary Lou Unick passed away on Oct. 19, 2019. He was born Feb. 5, 1956 to Louis and Anna Unick. Gary spent most of his life living at the family home on the Slater Rd. He remembers life before the refineries came in and spent his childhood days living on the Henry Rd. near Cherry Point. Gary remembers his father and grandparents’ pioneer homestead at the end of the Unick Rd. in Ferndale. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Deanna Unick, and numerous cousins. He is survived by Heidi Masters Unick; his daughters Carrie Unick, Amy Unick, & Shannon Unick Vetter, & son Gary Unick Jr.; grandson William Malliot Tucker; & niece and nephew Mandy Walden and Nick Walden; Bernadine Rogstad & Ilia Opp. Gary worked in the fish industry and was employed at Arrowac Fisheries. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and country life. He was a proud lifelong member of the NRA. Memorial Services will be at Moles (2465 Lakeway Dr.) on Thurs., Nov. 14 at 2:30 pm. Pastor Tony Mackley officiating. Share your memories of Gary, both at the service and at molesfarewelltributes.com . A big thank-you to Alderwood Park Convalescent Center kind staff who took excellent care of Gary and the residents who were so kind and welcoming. Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close