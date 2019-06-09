Gary Michael Gaudette (42) (Bellingham), passed away June 4, 2019 after a long illness. Gary was a commercial fisherman in Alaska most of his working life. Gary grew up at Skagit Golf & Country Club and loved the game of golf and was also an avid snowboarder (big-air-gar). He is survived by his parents Chris and Susie Gaudette (Mount Vernon), sister Amy (Robin) Cully (Burlington), brother Fred Gaudette (Bellingham), aunts Marcia Bakkom (Ferndale), Nan (Larry) Brimmer (Lynnwood) and Gail (Jim) Thorvardson (Tucson AZ). Gary would have appreciated any memorials be given to your local junior golf program.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 9, 2019