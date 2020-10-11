Gary Scott Harkleroad
March 26, 1958 - September 16, 2020
Ferndale, Washington - Gary Scott Harkleroad, 62, died on September 16, 2020, of chronic illness.
He was born March 21, 1958, in North Seattle, the son of Lloyd and Dorothy Bell Harkleroad. Gary graduated from Ingram High School, Seattle WA, class of 1976. Following graduation, Gary spent over 20 years working in and managing movie theatres, one of his first passions. Gary also worked as the co-owner of Monkey'N Around Childcare, and as a paraeducator at Cascadia Elementary School in Ferndale, WA. As well as various other local jobs. Gary excelled at bringing people together and making lifelong friends in every position that he held. Gary was also the coach of countless youth sports teams over many years, most recently through the Boys & Girls Club of Ferndale. Gary was an avid sports fan and loved the Huskies, Seahawks and Mariners, as well as all local youth sports teams with any athlete that he had ever coached. Gary married Kelly Sullivan of Bellingham, WA on October 10, 1998, and they had four boys; Robert Michael, James Calvin, Joseph David, and Michael Paul Hobbs. Gary's boys were his greatest love and joy. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Bob Harkleroad and a sister, Sheila Giles (Harkleroad). Gary is survived by his 4 boys, brother Donald (Harkleroad )Jameson and his wife Elaine, sister-in-law Connie ( wife to Bob) Harkleroad, stepmom Roberta Harkleroad, his former wife Kelly Sullivan and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held virtually on October 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. A link to the service will be made available online through the United Church of Ferndale. A private interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ferndale. Those who wish to remember Gary in a special way may make gifts in his memory to : The United Church of Ferndale or the Boys & Girls Club of Ferndale. Arrangements made by Sig's Funeral and Cremation Services. Please share your thoughts and memories of Gary online, www.sigsfuneralservices.com