Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717

Gayle Maxine (Kuist) Bakkom of Bellingham, WA passed away on December 3, 2019 at age of 101. She was born on November 30, 1918 in Minot, North Dakota. She came from a large family of eight children, three sons and five daughters, born to Gordon & Eunice (Ring) Kuist. She graduated in 1936 from Model High School in Minot and attended college at Minot State Teachers College for one year. She came to Bellingham when she was 20 years old and met her future husband, Herman Bakkom, through mutual friends. They were married on July 8, 1941 in Bellingham. Throughout her adult life, she worked in retail, housekeeping and medical services until she retired. In 1995, Herman passed away and Gayle found pleasure in visiting her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Garden Street United Methodist Church, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and the Bellingham Music Club. She served for many years at her church, providing delicious food for receptions and luncheons. She was a wonderful cook and kept a beautiful home. She is survived by her son, Larry Bakkom of Bellingham, daughter Karen (& Raymond) Doe of Wenatchee, and daughter Jania (& Dale) Johnson of Shelton; four grandchildren: Leessa West, Scott Doe, Melanie Thayer and Erik Johnson; six great-grandchildren; Aubrey, Abigail, Maxwell, Caleb, Stanley and Erika; and one sister, Meredith Pratt of Bismarck, North Dakota. A family gathering will be held later. Donations can be made to Whatcom Hospice House. You may share you memories of Gayle at

