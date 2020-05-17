Gayle Marie (McDougle) Poole, 60, passed away May 9, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Everett after complications from heart surgery. Gayle was born in Sedro-Woolley on May 24, 1959 to Edward and Agnes McDougle. Gayle lived most of her life in Sedro-Woolley where she attended high school. Gayle’s greatest joy was her grandchildren, along with planning and hosting family events and holidays. Her favorite time of year was fall and her favorite place was the Ocean. Lincoln City, Oregon was one of her favorite places. Gayle was loved by a big family including her long time soul mate, Fred Sizemore; daughters, Tara Banoie and her husband Mike and Melissa Woolsey and her husband Randy; her grandkids, Julz, Mya, Zayden, and Zoe Banoie, and Ryan, Eli, and Max Woolsey; her mother, Agnes McDougle Stransky; siblings, Bonnie, Lyle, Diana and Janet, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. She is joined in Heaven by her father Edward, sister Janie, granddaughter Emma, and her late husband Stephen "Craig" Poole. A Life Celebration service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley. Share memories of Gayle and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 17, 2020.