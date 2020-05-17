Gena Mae Tolle, age 78, of Everson passed away at her home Tuesday, May 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born June 20, 1941 in Calico Rock, Arkansas to Roy and Irene (Gifford) Crabtree. She moved to Washington State with her family when she was a young girl. She graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1961. Gena married Walt Tolle on June 23, 1961 in Lynden, Washington and together they had 3 children; Marty (Rose), Greg (Heidi) and Pam (Michael) and have 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and one new arrival soon. Among Gena's many talents she was known to be an amazing baker. Her beautiful cakes were a part of countless weddings in the County. Gena was Everson's Mayor for 7 years. A job she enjoyed and was proud of. Gena was a member of the Everson's Lions Club and enjoyed traveling and camping with friends and family. Gena was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Irene, two brothers, Tom and Roy Dean and sister, Correan Nims. She is survived by her husband Walt, her children and their families. Siblings: Bob (Rose) Crabtree, Margaret (Randy Wright), Gene Nims and Louise (Larry Olsen). Memorials are suggested to Everson Lions Club, 6574 Lawrence Rd., Everson, WA 98247 or Whatcom Hospice, 2800 Douglas AV, Bellingham, WA 98225. Please share your thoughts and memories of Gena online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 17, 2020.