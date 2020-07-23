1/1
Gena Vande Kamp
1957 - 2020
Gena K Vande Kamp passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 63. Gena is remembered for her unfailing love of family, being loving yet headstrong, and going above and beyond when organizing and planning craft shows and family parties. Gena was born March 2, 1957 in Bellingham, Washington to parents Carl and Kathleen (Golly) Badgley. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1975 then attended Bellingham Technical College. Gena began a career in banking with Bellingham National Bank, which later became Key Bank. Gena married Larry Vande Kamp September 15, 1984 in Bellingham. Together they have children Kevin and Katie. Gena helped organize and was active in the PTA fair booth at the North West Washington Fair. Gena was very creative, made all kinds of arts and crafts, and loved flower gardening and beach combing. She enjoyed decorating her home for the upcoming seasons, traveling to Disneyland (often) and camping at the Oregon Coast. Gena is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Kathleen. She is greatly missed by her beloved husband of 35 years Larry, son Kevin Vande Kamp of Lynden, daughter Katie Vande Kamp of the Lynden, cat Gus of the family home, her sister Carleen Doneen of Covington, WA, her sister Lisa Cleveland of Everson, WA and numerous nieces and nephews. You are invited to join the family for graveside service at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Monumenta Cemetery, Lynden. Memorials in Gena’s name are suggested to American Bechet’s Disease Association, www.behcets.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Monumenta Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
GILLIES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
202 FRONT ST
Lynden, WA 98264
(360) 354-4428
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
