Gene A. Aarstol, of Everson, WA, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Bellingham, WA. Gene was 89, born on December 23, 1929 in Bellingham to Thorold and Grace (Willis) Aarstol. He served as a medic in the US Army during the Korean War. Gene began teaching for the Mt. Baker School District and became principal for Maple Falls Elementary School. He enjoyed traveling and camping with the R.V. club. But most important to him was his family. Gene was preceded in death by his wife Myrtle Aarstol in 2015, his sons, Christian Aarstol in 2004, Greg Aarstol in 2015, grandson Joshua Irwin in 2011 and sister Marlene Bakke in 2016. He is survived by his daughters, Lori (Daniel) Albrecht, and Sherri Grucza; 2 grandchildren, Jacqueline (Michael) Aaron and Loren (Shelly) Grucza; 4 great-grandchildren; brother Pat (Patricia) Aarstol; and many nieces and nephews. A Remembrance Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 9th, at Westford Funeral Home. You may share your memories of Gene at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 7, 2019